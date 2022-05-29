Analysts Set Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Price Target at $26.50

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DTEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.66) to €26.50 ($28.19) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.50 ($28.19) to €27.00 ($28.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €25.20 ($26.81) to €26.00 ($27.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

OTCMKTS DTEGY traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.68. 154,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,249. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Deutsche Telekom ( OTCMKTS:DTEGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $33.09 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6704 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Telekom’s payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

