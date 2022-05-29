Analysts Set Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR) Price Target at GBX 56.67

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 56.67 ($0.71).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Gaming Realms in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.76) price objective on shares of Gaming Realms in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

GMR traded up GBX 0.12 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 26.13 ($0.33). 394,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 29.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 30.11. Gaming Realms has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20.39 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 42.40 ($0.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £76.29 million and a P/E ratio of 65.31.

In other Gaming Realms news, insider Mark Blandford acquired 117,950 shares of Gaming Realms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £30,667 ($38,589.40).

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

