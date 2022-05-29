Analysts Set Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target at $34.33

Shares of Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of HRNNF stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $27.73. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,893. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.81. Hydro One has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $28.27.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.