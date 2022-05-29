Analysts Set Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Target Price at $90.50

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

NVS stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,162,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $204.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.49.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

