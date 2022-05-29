Analysts Set Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Price Target at $19.23

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens dropped their price target on Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of PRCH stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,187,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62. Porch Group has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman acquired 273,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $999,648.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,591,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,103,316.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Davis Kell acquired 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,988.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 288,948 shares of company stock worth $1,068,137 over the last 90 days. 18.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth $94,574,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Porch Group by 77.7% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,961,000 after buying an additional 3,648,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Porch Group by 146.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,311,000 after buying an additional 2,970,655 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Porch Group by 70.9% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,950,000 after buying an additional 1,453,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Porch Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,992,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

