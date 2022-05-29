Analysts Set Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) PT at $76.60

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.40.

O has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Realty Income by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 19,095 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Realty Income by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,369,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,081. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average of $68.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $62.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

