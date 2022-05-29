Analysts Set Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) PT at C$26.54

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$26.54.

TPZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

TPZ traded up C$0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$23.99. 197,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,208. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.67. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.51 and a 1-year high of C$24.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.65. The stock has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.58.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$75.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.34%. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is 414.34%.

In other news, Director Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,128.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,105,399.42.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

