Analysts Set Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Target Price at C$4.62

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares upgraded Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

TSE:TCW remained flat at $C$4.58 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.51. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$2.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.77. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.25.

Trican Well Service ( TSE:TCW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$218.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$214.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post 0.2197468 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

