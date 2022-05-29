Analyzing Icosavax (ICVX) and Its Rivals

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) is one of 255 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Icosavax to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Icosavax alerts:

79.4% of Icosavax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Icosavax and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Icosavax $7.80 million -$66.97 million -1.96 Icosavax Competitors $773.46 million $147.16 million 0.05

Icosavax’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Icosavax. Icosavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Icosavax and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icosavax -1,326.23% -42.81% -34.42% Icosavax Competitors -4,587.78% -67.40% -30.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Icosavax and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icosavax 0 0 4 0 3.00 Icosavax Competitors 1675 5782 11417 210 2.53

Icosavax currently has a consensus target price of $48.57, indicating a potential upside of 374.75%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 107.32%. Given Icosavax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Icosavax is more favorable than its peers.

Icosavax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Icosavax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.