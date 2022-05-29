Analyzing RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) & CION Investment (NYSE:CION)

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) and CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RMG Acquisition Corp. III and CION Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RMG Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A $6.98 million N/A N/A CION Investment $157.35 million 4.14 $118.76 million $1.11 10.30

CION Investment has higher revenue and earnings than RMG Acquisition Corp. III.

Profitability

This table compares RMG Acquisition Corp. III and CION Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RMG Acquisition Corp. III N/A -71.57% 3.09% CION Investment 47.28% 8.18% 4.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.3% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of CION Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of CION Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and CION Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RMG Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A CION Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00

CION Investment has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.61%. Given CION Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CION Investment is more favorable than RMG Acquisition Corp. III.

Summary

CION Investment beats RMG Acquisition Corp. III on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile (Get Rating)

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

CION Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies. The firm invests in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, market/product expansion, refinancing and recapitalization. The fund also invests up to 30 percent of their assets opportunistically in other types of investments, including the securities of larger public companies and foreign securities. It also makes investments in the secondary loan market. The fund does not invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund prefers to invest in high tech industries, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, business services, media, chemicals, plastic, rubber, telecommunication, consumer services, advertising, printing and publishing, consumer goods, durables, diversified financials, and other industries. It also invests in homebuilding, restaurants, beverage and tobacco bars, broadcasting, distributors, Non-durable good distribution, food beverage and tobacco, energy, oil gas and consumables fuels, insurance, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, paper and forest product machinery, information technology, metals and mining, and real estate. It primarily seeks to invest in the United States. The fund seeks to invest between $5 million and $50 million in companies with an EBITDA between $25 million and $75 million with average targeted hold of $25 million. It also purchases minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in the target companies, typically in conjunction with its debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. The fund seeks to exit its investments through an initial public offering of common stock, a merger, a sale, or other recapitalization.

