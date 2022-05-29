Analyzing Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) and Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) and Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Schneider Electric S.E. and Royal Mail, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schneider Electric S.E. 0 4 9 0 2.69 Royal Mail 3 1 5 0 2.22

Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus price target of $180.00, indicating a potential upside of 554.79%. Royal Mail has a consensus price target of $14.48, indicating a potential upside of 75.73%. Given Schneider Electric S.E.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Schneider Electric S.E. is more favorable than Royal Mail.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Schneider Electric S.E. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Schneider Electric S.E. and Royal Mail’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schneider Electric S.E. $34.20 billion 2.29 $3.79 billion N/A N/A Royal Mail $17.37 billion 0.23 $836.21 million N/A N/A

Schneider Electric S.E. has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Mail.

Dividends

Schneider Electric S.E. pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Royal Mail pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%.

Volatility & Risk

Schneider Electric S.E. has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Mail has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Schneider Electric S.E. and Royal Mail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schneider Electric S.E. N/A N/A N/A Royal Mail N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Schneider Electric S.E. beats Royal Mail on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures. It also provides access control, building management, fire detection, sensors and room units, valve and valve actuator, and variable and frequency speed drive. In addition, the company offers feeder automation, grid automation and SCADA software products, medium voltage switchgears and transformers, outdoor equipment, substation automation products, and switchgear components. Further, it provides critical power and cooling services, data center software, IT power distribution products, prefabricated data center modules, racks and accessories, and security and environmental monitoring products; home automation and security, installation materials and systems, light switches and electrical sockets, and uninterruptible power supply products; and human machine interface, industrial automation software, industrial communication, measurement and instrumentation, motion control and robotics, signaling units, programmable logic and automation controllers, power supply and protection, process control and safety, RFID systems, signaling devices, and other industrial automation and control products, as well as solar and energy storage. The company was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

Royal Mail Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, it operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states. Further, the company provides express parcel delivery and logistics services. Additionally, it engages in property holdings activities; and provision of facilities management services. The company serves consumers, sole-traders, small and medium-sized enterprises, large businesses, retailers, and access operators. Royal Mail plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.