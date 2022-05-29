Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target Raised to €74.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €67.00 ($71.28) to €74.00 ($78.72) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.83) to €65.00 ($69.15) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($88.30) to €72.00 ($76.60) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($62.77) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($58.51) to €54.00 ($57.45) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.33.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $112.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average is $59.79.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

