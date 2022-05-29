Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target Raised to €74.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €67.00 ($71.28) to €74.00 ($78.72) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.83) to €65.00 ($69.15) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($88.30) to €72.00 ($76.60) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($62.77) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($58.51) to €54.00 ($57.45) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.33.
Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $112.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average is $59.79.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Get Rating)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
