Anyswap (ANY) Price Down 18.9% This Week

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 29th. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for $5.37 or 0.00017737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $100.05 million and approximately $673,922.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

