APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Lowered to $54.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APA. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. APA has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $47.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 4.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.82.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. APA’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,689,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,094,000 after acquiring an additional 820,623 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of APA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,504,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,123,000 after purchasing an additional 356,434 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of APA by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of APA by 1,385.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,358,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,596,000 after purchasing an additional 80,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

