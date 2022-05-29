Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) to announce $21.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.50 million. Arcus Biosciences reported sales of $9.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year sales of $81.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.00 million to $85.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcus Biosciences.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.79). Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS.
In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE RCUS traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.19. 1,749,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,418. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.00.
Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.