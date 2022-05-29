Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 597.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 29,861 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1,631.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $5,712,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $1,220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after buying an additional 133,979 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RCUS traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.19. 1,749,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.00. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.79). Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcus Biosciences (Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.