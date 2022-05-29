Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.33.
RCUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.
In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.
NYSE RCUS traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.19. 1,749,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.00. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.79). Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Arcus Biosciences (Get Rating)
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.