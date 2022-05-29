Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAU)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GGAAU. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,165,000.

Get Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition alerts:

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.04. 43,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,482. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $10.11.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.