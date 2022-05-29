Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVCBU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $7,786,000. Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $6,431,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $6,051,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $5,043,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $5,040,000.

IVCBU remained flat at $$10.04 during midday trading on Friday. 644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,746. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.10. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.65.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

