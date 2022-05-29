Aristeia Capital LLC Increases Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,386 shares during the period. Denbury accounts for 0.7% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Denbury worth $39,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEN. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 906,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,403,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,866,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,927,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after buying an additional 30,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter.

Get Denbury alerts:

Shares of DEN traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.39. The company had a trading volume of 648,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,392. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 3.34. Denbury Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $91.30.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.55 million. Denbury had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denbury presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

About Denbury (Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.