Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases 1,094,950 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,140,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094,950 shares during the quarter. Carnival Co. & comprises approximately 3.2% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 5.49% of Carnival Co. & worth $187,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 74.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 45.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 353.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 11.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sir John Parker sold 7,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $125,524.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,117.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,422 ($17.89) to GBX 1,537 ($19.34) in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

NYSE CUK traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $12.94. 2,358,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,320. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $27.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

