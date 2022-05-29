Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,176,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Post at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POST. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Post by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Post by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Post by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 5.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $394,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,987 shares in the company, valued at $709,164.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,624.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,814.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $743,390. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POST traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.98. 457,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,504. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average is $93.57. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on POST shares. Citigroup started coverage on Post in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

Post Company Profile (Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.