Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Receives $58.63 Average PT from Analysts

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.63.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
Shares of Aritzia stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.38. 2,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,366. Aritzia has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $49.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.67.
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aritzia (ATZAF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.