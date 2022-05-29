Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Update

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arkema from €136.00 ($144.68) to €142.00 ($151.06) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arkema from €101.00 ($107.45) to €103.00 ($109.57) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arkema from €124.00 ($131.91) to €129.00 ($137.23) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arkema currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.33.

Shares of Arkema stock opened at $121.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.89. Arkema has a 52-week low of $100.21 and a 52-week high of $152.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.68.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 17.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arkema will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $2.6665 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

