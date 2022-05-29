Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $7.75 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.12. Arko has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78.

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Arko had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 0.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arko will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

