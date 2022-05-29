ARMOR (ARMOR) Market Cap Achieves $1.83 Million

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 29th. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $30,603.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 638.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,678.88 or 0.15966224 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.85 or 0.00504528 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00033699 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008698 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars.

