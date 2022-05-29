ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 19.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in ASML by 22.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ASML by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in ASML by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 13,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML opened at $583.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $598.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $678.56. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $509.55 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $239.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $4.1903 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($815.96) to €630.00 ($670.21) in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.44.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

