Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $380.63

Shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 380.63 ($4.79) and traded as low as GBX 370 ($4.66). Atalaya Mining shares last traded at GBX 375 ($4.72), with a volume of 625,595 shares.

ATYM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.29) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.17) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 498 ($6.27).

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 380.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 402.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £524.46 million and a P/E ratio of 3.97.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

