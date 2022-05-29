Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target Cut to GBX 516 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 586 ($7.37) to GBX 516 ($6.49) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($10.07) to GBX 720 ($9.06) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 725 ($9.12) to GBX 720 ($9.06) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 689.56 ($8.68).

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 576.80 ($7.26) on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 531.20 ($6.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 751.40 ($9.46). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 614.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 663.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.25%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

