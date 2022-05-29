Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.43-6.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.957-5.044 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.43-$6.66 EPS.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $211.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $173.90 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.10.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the software company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the software company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

