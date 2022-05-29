Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.54-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.43-$6.66 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $211.38 on Friday. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $173.90 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.77 and a 200 day moving average of $233.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 61.41%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.10.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 64.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,277,000 after purchasing an additional 227,098 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,005,551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $215,538,000 after buying an additional 159,898 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,284,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,396,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 29.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 302,189 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,775,000 after acquiring an additional 68,068 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

