Automata Network (ATA) Tops One Day Volume of $7.22 Million

Automata Network (ATA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last week, Automata Network has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Automata Network has a total market cap of $25.92 million and approximately $7.22 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 5,127.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,407.04 or 0.25408242 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.37 or 0.00502102 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00033869 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.