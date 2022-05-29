Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) will post $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year sales of $4.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

NYSE AXTA traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,449,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,115. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems (Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.