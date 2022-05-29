Axe (AXE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.00

Axe (AXE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 29th. During the last seven days, Axe has traded up 33.8% against the dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $72,767.60 and $5.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

