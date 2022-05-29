Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AYTU. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aytu BioPharma from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Aytu BioPharma from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of AYTU opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. Aytu BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.13.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.38). Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 120.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Aytu BioPharma will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aytu BioPharma by 793.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 335,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aytu BioPharma by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 183,235 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aytu BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 49,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.

