Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BBLN. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Babylon in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a hold rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Babylon from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Babylon stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Babylon has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47.

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $266.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that Babylon will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Babylon in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Babylon during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Babylon during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Babylon during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Babylon during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

