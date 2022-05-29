Barclays Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €28.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €28.00 ($29.79) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €28.00 ($29.79) price objective on freenet in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €28.00 ($29.79) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.80 ($31.70) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €23.00 ($24.47) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.47) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of FRA:FNTN opened at €24.87 ($26.46) on Wednesday. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.43) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($35.02). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.89.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

