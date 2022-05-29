Barclays Increases Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target to GBX 770

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 730 ($9.19) to GBX 770 ($9.69) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.42) to GBX 580 ($7.30) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.42) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 562.57 ($7.08).

Glencore stock opened at GBX 526.20 ($6.62) on Wednesday. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 289.65 ($3.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 540.20 ($6.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 498.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 436.20. The stock has a market cap of £69.25 billion and a PE ratio of 17.78.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

