Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given New €62.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €64.00 ($68.09) to €62.00 ($65.96) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BASFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Basf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Basf from €72.00 ($76.60) to €62.00 ($65.96) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Basf from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. HSBC upgraded Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Basf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €68.00 ($72.34) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.64.

BASFY stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. Basf has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20.

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.62 billion during the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 16.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Basf will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.6673 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. Basf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

