Beacon One Day Trading Volume Reaches $19,216.00 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Beacon has a total market cap of $512,734.24 and approximately $19,216.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beacon has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00088994 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00011393 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 90% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000188 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

