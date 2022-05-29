Bean Cash Hits One Day Trading Volume of $102.00 (BITB)

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bean Cash has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Bean Cash has a market cap of $220,879.68 and approximately $102.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bean Cash

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,752,070,000 coins. The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Bean Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

