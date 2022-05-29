BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,772.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

BRBR traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $26.12. 604,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,671. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $315.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.90 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

