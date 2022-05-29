BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.94

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.94 and traded as high as C$10.73. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$10.55, with a volume of 159,276 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 14.75, a current ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -10.18.

BELLUS Health ( TSE:BLU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -1.2628382 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BELLUS Health news, Senior Officer Francois Desjardins sold 14,053 shares of BELLUS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.47, for a total transaction of C$118,989.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$691,956.52.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

