Bezant 1-Day Volume Tops $2.00 (BZNT)

Bezant (BZNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 29th. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $430,527.00 and $2.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bezant has traded up 104.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bezant Profile

Bezant is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

