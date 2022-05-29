BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BHP. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($27.49) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.98) to GBX 2,400 ($30.20) in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.68) to GBX 2,300 ($28.94) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,313.91.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $71.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,305,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102,674 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BHP Group by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,427 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,205,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

