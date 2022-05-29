BIDR (BIDR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11.91 Million

BIDR (BIDR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.45 million and approximately $11.91 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BIDR has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BIDR

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

