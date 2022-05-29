Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bimini Capital Management stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Bimini Capital Management has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04.

Bimini Capital Management Company Profile

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities; and provides investment advisory services.

