Binamon (BMON) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $251,170.00

Binamon (BMON) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. During the last seven days, Binamon has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Binamon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Binamon has a market cap of $1.68 million and $251,170.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,797% against the dollar and now trades at $7,270.61 or 0.24887664 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.41 or 0.00501160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00033760 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008757 BTC.

About Binamon

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Binamon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using U.S. dollars.

