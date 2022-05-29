BinaryX (BNX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $32.66 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $261.20 million and $32.66 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for about $129.12 or 0.00442225 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004428 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 77% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00176379 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

