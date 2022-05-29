Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Up 47.9% in May

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the April 30th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPTH. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bio-Path by 1,525.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Path in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 6.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BPTH stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.62.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BPTH. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

