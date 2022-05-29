Birdchain (BIRD) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Birdchain (BIRD) traded up 57.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last week, Birdchain has traded up 43.5% against the dollar. One Birdchain coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Birdchain has a market capitalization of $146,516.88 and approximately $224.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Birdchain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,343.84 or 1.00013084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002041 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Birdchain Coin Profile

BIRD is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,797,494 coins. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Birdchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Birdchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Birdchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.